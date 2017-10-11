Lady Titans take care of Danville on senior night

Arpan Dixit

Sending seniors out with a win during their final home game is what every player and coach hopes for. The Lady Titans volleyball team defeated Danville in straight sets, 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-18), to send their seniors home with a win on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Senior Janelle Taylor had 11 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Titans in both categories.

Lady Titans Head Coach Lynn Flach talked about her team’s performance after the game.

“I thought Janelle (Taylor) played very well and did a very good job being a leader out there,” said Flach.

Freshman Harlee Settles, who made the jump to the varsity squad due to Mercer injuries did a good job stepping in to a role she wasn’t used too according to Flach.

“Harlee (Settles) stepped up big time and did great for her team,” said Flach.

The first set was won by the Lady Titans handily, 25-12. The second set was more of the same story. The Lady Titans dominated it and won 25-16. The third set was a little bit of a struggle but the Lady Titans were able to prevail, 25-18.

Senior Mariyah Sallee, Madison Kotek and Taylor all served the ball very well tonight. All three seniors won points for their team at crucial stages of the match.

