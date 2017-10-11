Knox Central transfer hopes to make immediate impact

Arpan Dixit

Transferring schools many miles away is always tough for a student-athlete. Transferring to the defending state champions might help heal that wound.

Junior Toni McCombs is the latest member of the Lady Titans basketball team. Her previous school was Knox Central High School in Barbourville and she talked about the decision to move schools before the start of her junior year.

“My reason for coming to Mercer County was to look for a change and to help make me a better basketball player in general,” said McCombs. “I eventually want to further my basketball career and I thought Mercer County was the best place for that.”

She has played basketball in the Knox County school system since fourth grade.

McCombs said the transition has gone really well and all of her new teammates have been welcoming and helpful.

She was the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers last season and hopes to bring that same offensive intensity to the Lady Titans.

McCombs believes playing under Head Coach Chris Souder will benefit her future.

“I know that while playing under Coach Souder, he will push me to bring out my full potential,” said McCombs.

