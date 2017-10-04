Lady Titans earn big district win at East Jess

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball team (7-12) suffered three losses in a row the last week and a half to West Jessamine, Garrard County and Boyle County.

That losing streak was snapped on Thursday, Sept. 28, when they traveled to district rival East Jessamine defeating them in straight sets, 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-10).

Sophomore Jaclyn Devine, who is arguably Mercer’s strongest hitter, stepped up and made the move to the become setter after injuries the team suffered within the last few weeks.

“We did a great job playing together tonight,” said Mercer Head Coach Lynn Flach. “Jaclyn has done a great job stepping up and filling a position she has never played before.”

Flach said her team also passed very well tonight and competed in a lot of exciting rallies throughout the game.

The Lady Titans just have a few games left on the season. Only games against Danville at home and at Casey County stand between them and postseason play.

