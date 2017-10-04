East Jessamine holds on to defeat Titans

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Titans (4-2) suffered another close loss this past week at the hands of the East Jessamine Jaguars (3-3), losing by a final score of 30-27. It was a sluggish first half which saw plenty of possession changes early on.

Senior quarterback Gunnar Gillis threw an interception on the first drive of the game which gave the Jaguars great field position to start their first drive. Gillis was 6/13 with 160 passing yards, one TD and one interception.

The very next play saw the Jaguars fumble, which was recovered by senior defensive back Trevon Faulkner. Faulkner always seems to be at the right place at the right time. In every game this season, Faulkner has either forced a fumble, recovered a fumble or had an interception. He has five interceptions and three fumble recoveries on the season.

Faulkner also makes plays on the offensive side of the ball. The senior hauled in a 72 yard touchdown pass from Gillis to put the first points on the board for the Titans. They went up 7-0 after the extra point by senior kicker Caleb Morrison. The Jaguars stormed right down the field on their next possession and scored on a seven yard touchdown run by senior running back Connor Hearn.

The Titans turned it over on downs their next possession and East Jessamine capitalized quickly. Senior wide receiver DeAnte Sanon caught a 41 yard touchdown pass from East quarterback Cameron Garrett. That put the score at 14-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.

“One thing that’s been consistent here for us is we seem to do our best work when our backs are against the wall,” said Buchanan. “Well we’re there again. We have good kids and good coaches and we will just keep battling.”

The Titans will be back on the gridiron Friday, Oct. 6, when they travel to West Jessamine in another big district match up. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.

