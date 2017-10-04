Davis commits to UT-Martin

Arpan Dixit

It’s always a tough decision for a student to reopen their recruitment. Emma Davis, of the Mercer County Lady Titans basketball team, recently committed to the University of Tennessee-Martin to continue her basketball career and education. Prior to committing to the Lady Skyhawks, Davis was committed to Southeast Missouri State (SEMO). She talked about having to go through the recruiting process again.

“It was very difficult to decommit because I had developed relationships with the coaches at SEMO,” she said. “It was also very scary not knowing if I would receive any more offers. It was very difficult, but I believe it was the best decision for my future.”

Davis has played with her senior teammates since the fifth grade and having great chemistry on and off the court has contributed to their success. That success includes winning three straight 12th region titles and also a state championship last season. Davis said in order for the Lady Titans to repeat as state champions, they just have to continue to play team ball.

“We will have to work harder than everyone else in the state on a daily basis to prepare us for everyone we play throughout the season,” said Davis. “The seniors will have to step up and become leaders for the younger girls. We all have to buy into our program and work harder than we have ever worked before.”

Davis said playing against ranked teams in the country will be beneficial in the long run, just like it did last season. Along with playing with her four other senior teammates for as long as she can remember, Lady Titans Head Coach Chris Souder has also been there for the ride.

“Coach Souder has been a great coach on and off the court to help us become successful throughout life,” said Davis. “The great thing about our team is we play together and no individual ball.”

