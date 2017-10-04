Burgin Native Dillon Carmichael Signs Record Deal

Every artist is looking for their big break, the moment all their hard work is finally rewarded with an opportunity. For Mercer County native Dillon Carmichael, that break came last week as he signed a deal with Riser House Records of Nashville.

“It’s just been a dream come true,” Carmichael said, “It’s an opportunity for me to be creative and do my own thing.”

Carmichael didn’t waste any time getting to work, as he has been in Nashville working on his record.

“I’m excited about getting out there and playing shows and to release this record so people can see what I’m all about,” he said.

Carmichael, the nephew of John Michael and Eddie Montgomery and the son of Mathew Carmichael and Becky Montgomery, says the appreciation he has for his home of Burgin and Mercer County can be found in his music.

“Without all the inspirations from my hometown, I wouldn’t be able to live this dream,” he said.

