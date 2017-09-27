Titans bounce back in beatdown of Knights

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans football team (3-2) suffered a tough loss last week at Lincoln County, but bounced back this week against the Marion County Knights (0-5), beating them 48-20.

In the game of football, a loss can hurt for a long time. The challenge is learning from losses and moving onto the next game.

The Titans defense has struggled this season, but in their three wins leading up to their match up with Marion County, made plays when they mattered the most.

Senior running back Jackson Lewis continued his strong streak of games. On the Titans’ first drive of the game, they were faced with a 4th and long. Head Coach David Buchanan called a fake punt and the pass from senior quarterback Gunnar Gillis to Lewis went for a 56 yard touchdown.

On the first play of the next drive, Marion County fumbled and gave the ball back to the Titans with great field position. Senior defensive back Trevon Faulkner recovered the fumble.

Lewis’ name was called again as he hauled in a 26 yard touchdown pass from Gillis to extend the Titan lead to 14-0 just a few minutes in to the game.

Gillis was 8/11 for 211 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Josh Belding recovered another Marion County fumble to give the ball back to Mercer.

Buchanan thought his defense stepped up Friday night and took a huge step from last week. “We played good defense and we really did a better job with the run this week,” he said. “It certainly was a lot better tonight.”

