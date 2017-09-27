Burgin’s Annual Festival Falls Into Place

Fall is officially here and leaves are showing a hint of color. That means it’s time for Burgin’s Fall Festival.

It’s the 12th year for the festival, will be held at its new location, the parking lot of Burgin Independent School, on Friday Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.

The festival kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m. and the main event will be a 1980s throwback block party. Musical favorites from the decade will be played and awards will be given for the best retro outfits.

“It will be fun,” said organizer Sid Dunn. “The music will be from the MTV era when MTV actually played music videos.”

On Saturday, bands will play throughout the day while open mic starts at 1 p.m., giving songbirds their chance to wow the crowd.

A chili dinner will start at 5 p.m.

The cost of the dinner is a canned good donated to the Christian Life Center or a monetary donation to go toward building a park in Burgin.

There will be inflatables and face painting for children.

Vendor spaces are still available. There is no fee, but donations will be gladly accepted.

For more information contact Councilman Sid Dunn at 609-254-6984.