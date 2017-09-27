Bikes, Blues & BBQ on Sept. 29

JVM Motorsports will host their second annual Bikes, Blues and BBQ event on Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30. JVM has big plans to use the event to draw new faces to the community.

“It’s just awesome for us. It’s a way for us to give back to our community.” said Mark Morris of JVM.

There will be a poker run to benefit the Mercer County Fire Department’s annual Christmas toy drive on Saturday. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.

Last year was a successful venture for the shop, drawing over 1,100 people, Morris said. This year, they’ve added an extra day and several more attractions.

In addition to the barbecue vendors, patrons will be able to enjoy their favorite fair foods at the event as well as a bounce house for kids.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.