Sharon Faye Girton, 63, of Harrodsburg, wife of Jeffrey Donald Girton, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Baptist Health Lexington.

Born June 29, 1954, in Gallipolis, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Mary L. Fry Rickard.

She was a retired computer programmer for Corning Glass, was a member of the United Methodist Church and member of the Lafayette Chapter 222 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Selinsgrove, Pa.