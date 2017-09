Richard C. “Ricky” Jenkins, 65, husband of Deidra V. “DeeDee” Jenkins, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at the Danville Centre for Health and Rehabilitation.

Born July 7, 1952, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Lois Jenkins.

He was a retired night watchman for Ramsey Farm and was a member of the Lancaster Baptist Tabernacle Church.