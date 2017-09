Realey Jackson Holt Jr., 97, of Harrodsburg, widower of Lucille Peavler Holt, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born July 17, 1920, in Taylorsville, he was the son of the late Realey Jackson Sr. and Martha Belle Taylor Holt.

He was a former taxi driver for Ryan’s Fleet Line Cab Co. of Harrodsburg, and Green Cab Service and Johnson Cab Service of Danville and was a member of the Dry Branch Baptist Church.