Oscar William Drury, 89, husband of Dorothy Jenkins Drury, died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at the Saint Joseph Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born April 4, 1928, in Woodford County, he was the son of the late Ernest and Josie Wattenbarger Drury.

He was a self employed carpenter, a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Woodland Christian Church.