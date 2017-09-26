Mildred Chapman By Harrodsburg Herald | September 26, 2017 | 0 Dr. Mildred Norris Stratton Chapman, 91, entered her heavenly home from Miller’s Merry Manor on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The daughter of Virgil and Margaret Rowland Stratton, she was born on May 15, 1926, in Mercer County. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mary Elizabeth Ragland September 26, 2017 | No Comments » Latie Ross September 26, 2017 | No Comments » Richard Jenkins September 26, 2017 | No Comments » Daniel Prather September 26, 2017 | No Comments » Realey Holt September 26, 2017 | No Comments »