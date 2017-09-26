Mary Elizabeth Ragland

Mary Elizabeth Salt Ragland, 88, of Hodgenville, widow of Otis Ragland, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 13, 1929, in Tyler, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Frances Johnston Salt.

She was a 1947 graduate of Magnolia High School, attended Bryant Stratton Business School and retired from Bank of Magnolia as vice president after over 30 years of service. She was a member of Ovesen Heights Baptist Church where she served as pianist for 35 years, a member of the “Redcoats” and volunteer pianist for Sunrise Manor Nursing Home for over 20 years and was past treasurer of the Magnolia Lions Club.