Latie Lee Ross, 85, of Harrodsburg, widower of Dr. David C. Ross, died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec. 10, 1931, in Lancaster, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late O.C. and Elsie Harper Cooper.

She was a graduate of Asbury University and a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church.