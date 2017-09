Daniel “Lee” Prather, 80, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at the Heritage Hall Care Center in Lawrenceburg.

Born Sept. 11, 1937, in Delmer, he was the son of the late Leonard R. and Beatrice Baker Prather.

He was a retired farmer, served in the United States Army and was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.