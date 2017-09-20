West Jessamine too much for Lady Titans

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

After defeating Burgin in straight sets the previous night, the Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball team (7-8) suffered a straight set defeat against district power West Jessamine (13-3).

The Lady Colts defeated the Lady Titans by a score of 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-10).

The first set saw each team trading points the first 10 points, and then West Jessamine took over.

Tess Purdue of West Jessamine was a force around the net, getting kills at every opportunity she got. Give credit to the Lady Titans, they fought hard and had some really impressive digs throughout the set and match. The Lady Colts offense and defense proved to be too much for Mercer.

It is easy to see why the district goes through West Jessamine.

“We played some good defense against some really strong hitters and a very competitive team,” said Mercer Head Coach Lynn Flach. “They are one of the most skilled teams we have played this season and it’s always a tough task defeating them.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.