Titans unable to rally against Lincoln County

Stopping the run has been a struggle for the Mercer County Titan (3-1) football team this season, and unfortunately for them, Lincoln County (1-3) took full advantage.

The Patriots used their 281 rushing yards to defeat the Titans 49-41 on Friday, Sept. 15.

Tra Carey for the Patriots had a strong day running the ball for Lincoln, rushing for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

The first half of the game provided a lot of turnovers and scoring. The game started off rough for the Titans, as senior quarterback Gunnar Gillis threw an interception on the third play of the game to give the Patriots great field position. The Mercer defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs to get the ball back.

Gillis completed 11 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams exchanged punts their next two drives, but senior Jackson Lewis set up the Titans with great field position in Patriot territory after a Lincoln punt. The first play of the drive for the Titans resulted in a 21 yard touchdown reception by senior Trevon Faulkner from Gillis to put the Titans ahead 7-0.

Junior Sam Warren recovered a fumble on the Patriots’ next drive, but the Titans gave it right back, as Lincoln returned the fumble for a 70 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.

The Titans fumbled again on their next drive and the Patriots capitalized by scoring on an 8 yard touchdown run.

Mercer had a total of four turnovers on the night, two interceptions and two fumbles.

Head Coach David Buchanan realized his team’s mistakes really hurt them throughout the game. “Poor execution in all phases of the game at the most critical times,” he said. “And that’s on me.”

