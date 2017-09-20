Titans soccer continue to struggle

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

After defeating the West Jessamine Colts (6-3) in their previous matchup, the Mercer County Titans (7-3) looked like a completely different team against the Colts on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Colts shutout the Titans, defeating them 3-0. The Titans also dropped their next game to Franklin County, 4-1, on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Titans will need to rest up as much as they can, since they have played eight games in 12 days. Head Coach Garrett Stark talked about his team’s struggles.

“We are dealing with some injuries and had some players out prior to the West Game,” he said. “We also had two additional players go out with injuries.”

Stark said despite having so many injuries, he felt his team did a good job hanging on in the first half against West.

“The goals we did give up in the second half were on set pieces and those things we will be working on and fixing this week in our training,” said Stark.

