Life is sweet for the Shupes

April Ellis

Herald Staff

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

David and Angela Shupe may not have X-ray vision, but they can definitely see the big picture. This couple, with four children, a 437 acre farm and a desire to teach life lessons while working the land found themselves a sweet deal in Mercer County. A syrupy sweet deal to be exact.

Since 2013, the Shupes have been harvesting sap from their sugar maple trees to make their own syrup. While the harvest process only last a couple of weeks, it still takes a lot of boiling, some patience and even more boiling to finally get the good stuff—all natural maple syrup.

Originally from Southern Illinois, both grew up helping their grandparents on their farms and knew one day they would want their children, John, Emily, Grace and Grant, to share those same experiences.

“We felt like a lot of common sense life lessons were better off experienced firsthand. We also wanted to shift their focus from modern technology like computers and phones to farm life and how to be good stewards of the land. We wanted to make a personal connection with them to nature,” said David.

