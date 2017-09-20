Lady Titans spoil Burgin senior night

Arpan Dixit

Senior night is always a special occasion for the parents and student-athletes, but so is a win. Unfortunately for the Burgin Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Titans came in the way of that for the third time this season.

Mercer defeated Burgin 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-14) on Monday, Sept. 18.

Mercer Head Coach Lynn Flach said her team played well together and did a good job transitioning, passing and serving. The Lady Titans have been playing without Trinity Yeast, with eighth grader Haven Six taking her spot in the lineup. Flach talked about the loss and impact of Yeast. “Losing Trinity (Yeast) has been a total game changer for us,” she said. “Her leadership and great setting ability has meant some major adjustments for us.”

Flach said eighth grader Haven Six and sophomore Hannah Blevins have been taking turns playing in the setting position.

“The team has been very positive with helping Haven adjust to playing varsity,” she said. “Haven has the potential to be a fantastic setter. She is just young and needs experience.”

Burgin had chances during rallies, but made mistakes to give Mercer easy points. The effort was there for the Lady Bulldogs, but the execution wasn’t.

“Although we made mistakes, I thought we played smart and consistent ball tonight,” said Burgin Head Coach Doug Rulon. “The upperclassmen have really stepped it up to pave the way for the younger girls. They know what it means to be a senior in an athletics programs, and are coaching them on individual skills.”

