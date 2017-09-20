King names legislative champion for Kentucky kids

Rep. Kim King received the 2017 Legislative Champion Award from Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.

King, whose district includes Mercer County, received the award based on her sponsorship of House Bill 38, which prohibits sex offender registrants from being on the grounds of a publicly owned playground without written permission.

“I’m honored to receive this award from the Board of Directors of Prevent Child Abuse in Kentucky,” said King, who has been a leader on child welfare issues in Kentucky. “We must do everything within our means to protect our children and to make sure they have a safe environment. I’m proud to advocate for Kentucky kids and to have the opportunity to eliminate abuse.”

Specifically, House Bill 38 added public playgrounds to a preexisting state law that makes it illegal for registered sex offenders to enter high schools, middle schools, elementary schools, preschools and licensed daycare facilities. The bill was signed into law on March 21.

