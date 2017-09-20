Gritton breaks school record for lowest round

Arpan Dixit

Breaking records is not always the goal for a team, but when it happens, it should always be celebrated. Mercer sophomore Reed Gritton shot 31 (-5), which broke the school record for lowest score in a round.

The previous record was 32 (-4) held by Andrew Yeast, Nick Patterson and Ward Dedman. “The day I shot 31, I was playing lights out. I was making every putt I looked at and it means a lot to me that my name is forever in the record books of Mercer County golf,” said Gritton.

Gritton missed state by five shots last year and he knew he had to work harder to get back.

“I was hitting golf balls in my garage all winter just dreaming of the day my game comes together for the region tournament,” he said. “My goals for the next two years go hand in hand.”

Gritton said his ultimate goal is to play Division I golf and represent Mercer County while doing so.

Head Coach Jay Anderson has always supported Gritton and gives him a lot of advice while on the course. Gritton also gave tremendous credit to his swing coach, Tyrus York, who has helped him as well, when it comes down to the mechanics of his swing.

Aside from his coaches, Gritton talked about the influence his parents have had on him throughout his golf career as well as in life.

