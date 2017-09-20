Defending state champs win season series over Lady Titans

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Playing the defending state champions always provides a difficult challenge. After losing to defending state champion West Jessamine (8-2) a few weeks ago 7-0, the Lady Titans (1-5) were faced with the task of beating the Lady Colts at their home field. Unfortunately, the end result was the same.

The Lady Colts defeated the Lady Titans by a final score of 4-1 on Thursday, Sept. 14. Just like in their previous meeting, the Lady Colts scored two goals before halftime. Mercer had opportunities to score throughout the first half, but came up short. Senior Alyssa Howard shot a powerful free kick, but was saved by goalie Anna Rexford for West Jessamine.

Lady Titans Head Coach Joshua Culver changed his lineup this time around against the Lady Colts. Despite the loss, he was encouraged by his team’s effort. “It was very encouraging to play West the way we did,” he said. “Allowing three less goals and scoring one was definitely a boost of confidence to our girls.”

Culver said his team has learned that when they play together and come out from beginning to end, they can play really good soccer.

