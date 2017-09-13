Mercer Fiscal Court OKs New Tax Rates

Your tax bill for the upcoming year is becoming clearer. The Mercer County Fiscal Court approved the rates set by the local taxing districts. That leaves only the City of Burgin, whose city council will discuss tax rates at their Tuesday night meeting.

The good news is the tax rates for real estate, personal property and motor vehicles will be close to the same as last year. In fact, depending on where you live, your tax bill may be lower this year.

While Burgin Independent, Mercer County schools and the Fiscal Court elected to raise their tax rates this year, most districts did not. The Mercer County Health Department, Extension Office and Fire Protection District left their rates unchanged. The Mercer County Public Library reduced their tax rates from 83-cents per $1,000 in assessed value to 82-cents. The City of Harrodsburg’s tax rate will drop from .677 per $1,000 in assessed value to .672. The Mercer County Conservation District dropped their millage tax from nine cents to seven cents per $1,000 in assessed value.

