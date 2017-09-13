Mercer and Burgin clash at the net in district play

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball team (4-5) got back to their winning ways after defeating the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (3-12) in three sets, 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-17), on Monday, Sept. 11.

In their last match up, the Lady Titans also won in three sets. The first set was a struggle for Burgin due to Mercer scoring the first 11 points. The Lady Bulldogs managed to get it as close as 19-6, but were unable to stop the Lady Titans offense towards the end of the set.

The Lady Titans were playing without one of their strongest players, junior Trinity Yeast, who suffered a torn ACL, in their last match against Pulaski County.

“We played through the adversity of losing our setter (Yeast),” said Mercer Head Coach Lynn Flach. “I thought the girls did a good job playing as a team.”

The last two sets of the game were closer than the first. The Lady Bulldogs played very well after a sluggish first set. It was tied 11-11 at one point with both teams trading points back and forth. The Lady Bulldogs eventually took the lead 15-14, but were unable to hold on as the Lady Titans ended up winning the set 25-20.

“The girls got into the gameplan and played smart volleyball while keeping their heads,” said Burgin Head Coach Doug Rulon. “I think if we came out in the first set like we did in the second, things would have been a little different.”

The third set was also a thriller. Burgin had the lead 15-12 at one point, but Mercer ended the set by scoring 10 of the last 13 points. The final set score was 25-17 in favor of the Lady Titans.

“We served well and we had excellent senior leadership after losing a key player,” said Flach.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.