Gillis breaks school record in win over Garrard

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

In a record setting day, the Mercer County Titans (2-1) defeated the Garrard County Golden Lions (2-1) in a shoot out by a final score of 49-42.

Senior quarterback Gunnar Gillis had five touchdowns on the night, a school record, and was also under 20 yards shy of breaking the single game passing yards record as well.

He was 10/17 for 325 yards along with those five touchdowns and made plays when his team needed him most.

Gillis wasn’t the only Titan who had a big day. Senior Jackson Lewis filled the stat sheet with 462 all-purpose yards. Lewis had 157 rushing yards, 163 receiving and 142 return yards to go along with three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing.

“People tend to forget he’s only been running our offense since July of last year and he’s so much more comfortable out there,” said Head Coach David Buchanan. “He knows what he needs to do and just really made a big difference for us.”

Buchanan was happy his team was able to pull it out at the end.

“They just kept on playing hard and they made some good things happen so I was pleased with that,” said Buchanan. “If we just keep swinging and playing, then things will come around for us.”

The first drive for Mercer resulted in a 34 yard touchdown pass from Gillis to senior Trevon Faulkner. Faulkner only had two catches for 40 yards, but had a late-game interception that proved to be a big play for the Titans. Mercer was up 7-0 after Faulkner’s touchdown.

It didn’t take Garrard County long to answer, scoring in less than five plays to go up 8-7 after the two-point conversion.

The Titans responded with Lewis gaining 33 yards on the first play of the drive to put the Titans in Garrard territory. Sophomore Bryson Yeast ran it in from eight yards out to give Mercer the 14-8 lead.

STATS:

Passing: Gillis (10-17, 325 yards, 5 TDs)

Rushing: Lewis (20 rushes, 157 yards, 1 TD); Gillis (4 rushes, 5 yards); Yeast (4 rushes, 10 yards, 1 TD)

Receiving: Lewis (4 receptions, 163 yards, 2 TDs); Johnson (3 receptions, 111 yards, 2 TDs); Faulkner (2 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD); Jon Jon Logue; 1 reception, 11 yards)

Returns: Lewis (5 returns, 142 yards)

Defense: Jason Miller (18 tackles); Faulkner (11 tackles, 1 INT); Yeast (8 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack); Robby McClain (13 total tackles); Jameson Sherrow (8 tackles); Zach Belding (9 tackles); Sheperson (6 tackles, 1 fumble recovery)

