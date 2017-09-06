KSR Returns To Harrodsburg For Lemon’s Mill Birthday Party

Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR), Kentucky’s most popular sports radio show, will return to Harrodsburg.

KSR will be at Lemon’s Mill Brewery on Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This will celebrate the one year anniversary for Lemon’s Mill. The live broadcast should provide local sports fans a great atmosphere to talk and listen about what is going on in UK athletics. KSR last came to town in 2015.

Hosts Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond will talk about UK’s upcoming football game against Eastern Kentucky, discuss basketball recruiting updates and more.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.