Celebrate Salvisa Ruritan Days Sept. 15–16

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Salvisa Ruritan Club during Salvisa Ruritan Country Days, which will be held Sept. 15–16 on Main St. in Salvisa.

The Ruritan Club will close Main and Sugar Streets at the town center for the festival, which starts Friday, Sept. 15, with the 11th Annual Car Cruise-In at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Rick Johnson. There will be awards for the farthest traveled car and for the people’s choice winner.

“We have a lot of things we’re doing different for this year,” said Katie Stratton, vice president of the Salvisa Ruritan Club, which has been putting on the festival for over 35 years.

Stratton said there will also be a cake contest and the traditional cakewalk. She said the contests are not just open to Salvisa residents.

“Anyone can have their cake judged,” Stratton said.

The pageants start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, with onsite registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Stratton said the Miss Ruritan pageant was open to anyone from Kentucky, not just Salvisa residents. The top three finishers in every age group are eligible go onto the state festival pageant in November in Lexington.

The emphasis this year is on live music, with the bands on both days and starting at noon on Saturday. Vendors will be out all day long and the Mercer County 4-H will provide fun activities for the kids.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle and raffles for dinner for two at restaurants in Harrodsburg and Lawrenceburg. All proceeds go to the Salvisa Ruritan Club’s scholarship program. For more information, check out the Salvisa Ruritan Club’s Facebook page or call Katie Stratton at 502-680-1877.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.