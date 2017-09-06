Carolyn Sue Patterson Going Strong After 40 Years At Library

Last week, the staff at Mercer County Public Library celebrated the 40 years Carolyn Sue Patterson has worked there. They had cupcakes and a few laughs and then everybody—including Patterson—went back to work. She’s not retiring. Carolyn Sue Patterson is not going anywhere.

Patterson, who still works a full work week, said longevity—and long careers—runs in her family. Her grandfather, Edward Brooking, ran a restaurant in Lexington until he died at age 93. She has a 91-year-old uncle who’s still working.

“My grandfather said the bed will get you,” she said. “As long as I’m healthy and able to work, that’s what I’m going to do. That’s what my family does.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.