Tuning Up For the Ft. Harrod Jazz Festival

The Mercer Chamber of Commerce will present the 2017 Fort Harrod Jazz Festival on Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17.

What began as a one day event with three bands and a borrowed public address system has grown in a very short time into a three-day event with 16 acts from across the Bluegrass.

Kicking off on Friday night at 6 p.m., festival-goers can expect to enjoy over 20 hours of music throughout the weekend.

“Jazz ensembles from across the region are now contacting us and wanting to play at our festival,” said Sam Carr, chair of the steering committee.

The festival’s theme this year is “Paying Tribute to Vince DiMartino” DiMartino, who has played at previous jazz festivals, is considered one of the finest trumpet players in the nation and musicians are coming from all over the county to honor him, Carr said.

DiMartino, who has taught at the University of Kentucky and Centre College, has played lead trumpet in the Lionel Hampton Band, the Chuck Mangione Band and the Boston Pops.

The tribute on Sunday will include a “big band blast” featuring the DiMartino-Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO), an All-Star alumni band and some of the region’s finest college jazz ensembles.

In addition to good music, there will also be good food. Triple J&C and Dunn’s BBQ and Catering will provide great barbecue. Craft and domestic beer will also be sold.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.