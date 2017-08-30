Mercer cross county eyes state

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The start of the 2017 cross country season is around the corner and the Mercer County Titans look to have the same success on the course as their track team last season.

Head Coach David Teets and his assistant coach Eddie Parr are excited for their team this year with many returning runners who are looking to make an appearance at state. This is the biggest team Teets has had during his tenure as coach.

“Three or four years ago I had half of what I have now,” said Teets.

Teets is expecting senior Lucas Parr to have an excellent season for the boys side. Eighth grader Gavin Catron is also expected to do well this year and will step up to the varsity level.

The girls’ team has many returning runners with the most experienced being Emma Leitenberger, Erin Darland, Piper Dowd and Haley Blevins. They will be stronger this season after gaining much needed experience last year.

