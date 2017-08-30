Burgin cross country ready for season

Arpan Dixit

The Burgin Bulldogs cross country season is just days away from getting started and team is looking to make the same noise their track team did last season. Burgin Head Coach Chris Beckerson is excited for the group he has returning and ready to see what they can accomplish. “I have high school runners returning led by senior Trevar Lay,” said Beckerson.

Lay had a very good season in both cross country and track and has continued to build over the summer going into his senior season. Beckerson said Lay has the chance to break some school records this season. Joining Lay is fellow senior Hunter Preston and two very experienced juniors, Drew Hatfield and Daylan Hodges. Beckerson expects those four to be very strong and place high in all their meets this year. Eighth graders John Boursaw, Rocky Chambers and Travis Stewart have been with the program for several years and Beckerson said the success on the team will depend on one or two of them stepping up.

On the girls side, this is the first full team Burgin has had since Beckerson started coaching 13 years ago. “We have always had a girl or two on the team but never a full team of five on the roster,” he said.

This year, Burgin has seven girls on the roster. Eighth grader Avery Harmon is an experienced runner and Beckerson hopes for her to have a solid season. Joining Harmon is eighth graders Kaylee McCray, Kenzie Humber and Keira Propes along with returning seventh grader Anderson Taylor. New to the team is junior Jeyden Watkins and eighth grader Rebecca Biggs. “I have high hopes for this group who was very successful as a middle school team last year,” said Beckerson.

