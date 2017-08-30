Art Expo Coming to Fort Harrod On Sept. 16

Mercer County’s first Art Exposition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival sponsored by the Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

The expo is a free admission, juried artisan event and will feature regional art, as well as art from around the state.

The Jazz Festival and Art Expo will be held at Fort Harrod State Park. The art will be displayed on the lawn across from the Osage orange tree with the focal point on the road and on the grassy area close to the Lincoln Marriage Temple.

Barrington said since the expo will be during the Jazz Fest, which is a statewide event, the goal of the expo is to bring in people from outside Mercer County.

Although the expo is during the jazz festival, it is a separate event, she said.

“We are hoping that the same people who come and enjoy the music will be the same people to come and appreciate our artwork being displayed as well,” said Barrington.

She said there are a lot of new and exciting things going on in the community and hope the art expo is one of them.

