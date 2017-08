Odell Ross Darland, 80, widow of William Lee Darland Sr., died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

Born May 21, 1937, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Lucy Milburn Ross.

She was a former employee of Cricketeer and Stone Manor Motel, was a homemaker, and a member of the Harrodsburg Church of Christ.