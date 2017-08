Iris Carr Hardin, 90, of Burgin, widow of George Vernon Hardin, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 3, 1927, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Omar and Edna Dean Carr.

She was a homemaker, a member of the Burgin Christian Church.