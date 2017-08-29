Gail Brown By Harrodsburg Herald | August 29, 2017 | 0 Gail Lee Chambers Brown passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Aug.27, 2017. Born July 24, 1966, in Huntingdon, Pa., she was the daughter of Frances Wiley Chambers Anness and Charles (Kenneth) Chambers. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Seth Dennis August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Deric Merriman August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Barbara Leach August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Iris Hardin August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Odell Darland August 29, 2017 | No Comments »