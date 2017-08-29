Deric Merriman By Harrodsburg Herald | August 29, 2017 | 0 Deric Lee Merriman, 35, of Stanford, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Born March 14, 1982, he was the son of Lisa and James Rousey of Stanford and Ricky and Tina Satterly Merriman of Harrodsburg. He attended Southern Heights Baptist Church in Danville. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Seth Dennis August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Barbara Leach August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Iris Hardin August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Odell Darland August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Allan Oakland August 29, 2017 | No Comments »