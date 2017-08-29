Deric Merriman

Deric Lee Merriman, 35, of Stanford, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

Born March 14, 1982, he was the son of Lisa and James Rousey of Stanford and Ricky and Tina Satterly  Merriman of Harrodsburg.

He attended Southern Heights Baptist Church in Danville.

