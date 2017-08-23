Mercer Grand Jury Indicts 19

The Grand Jury handed down indictments on Aug. 9 on charges ranging from assault, burglary, to flagrant nonsupport of a child.

ASSAULT

Ronald Puckett, 56, of 150 Walnut St., Salvisa, was charged with 1st-degree assault by stabbing a victim with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, a class B felony, on June 25. Puckett’s bail was set at $20,000 on the condition he has no contact with the victim. Capt. Scott Elder (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

BURGLARY

Benny Moore, 25, of Grapevine Road, was charged with 3rd-degree burglary, a class D felony. Prosecutors say Moore illegally entered a building owned by Zachary Mink on July 8. Moore’s bail was set at $5,000. Dep. Wes Gaddis (MCSO) testified.

CRIMINAL ABUSE

Jesse Carter, 29, of 408 Marimon Ave. was charged with 2nd-degree criminal abuse of a child, a class D felony, on Aug. 1. Carter’s bail was set at $5,000 on the condition he has no contact with the victim. Patrolman Chad Baker (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER

Kayla Stump, 24, of 2054 Osprey Cove Drive, Shelbyville, was charged with 3rd-degree assault, a class D felony, and 2nd-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors says Stump bit a sheriff’s deputy and damaged property owned by the sheriff’s office on July 2. Her bail was set at $5,000 on the condition she has no contact with the victim. Dep. Matt Swabey (MCSO) testified.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

Charles Jones, 36, of 216 Cole Lane, was charged with receiving stolen property between $500 and $10,000, a class D felony. On June 28, police found Jones in possession of a trailer owned by L.W. Wilson and Sons, knowing it had been stolen. Jones’ bail was set at $5,000. Patrolman Michael Tims (HPD) testified.

