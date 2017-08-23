Lady Titans volleyball lose tough game to Lincoln County in opener

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Starting out the regular season with a win always gives a team confidence going forward. Unfortunately, for the Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball team, that wasn’t the case, Monday.

The Lady Titans (1-0) lost to a very tough Lincoln County team in four sets. The Lady Patriots (0-0) won the game 3-1 (25-12, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-18)

Sophomore Jaclyn Devine led the Lady Titans with four serving aces and junior Trinity Yeast had 18 assists to lead the team.

Devine and senior Janelle Taylor had five blocks each to lead the Lady Titans.

Although it was a tough loss, Head Coach Lynn Flach and her staff know there is a lot of work to do to get to where they want to be.

“It was a tough fought game. My girls played with a lot of hustle and heart,” said Flach. “It was a good game for us to see where improvements need to be made.”

Flach said overall it was a good game and her team will continue to improve each and every day.

