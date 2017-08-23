Lady Titans lose home opener

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The home opener for the Mercer County Lady Titans soccer team was spoiled by the Danville Lady Admirals (4-0), who won 1-0 on Monday, Aug. 21.

The Lady Admirals were undefeated coming in, scoring at least four goals in each of their first four games. Danville Head Coach J.D. Smith has his team in mid-season form to begin the year and they should provide a difficult match up for any opponents going forward.

Mercer Head Coach Josh Culver was pleased with the way his team fought against a very good team, but thought there were a couple missed opportunities early in the game.

“Hats off to Danville on their win. They are a very good team who play together,” said Culver. “They are very aggressive, winning 50/50 balls, and do a great job defensively.”

