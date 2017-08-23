Harrodsburg native competes in last show at Kentucky State Fair

Arpan Dixit

Lisa Cox-Sparrow, of Harrodsburg, recently competed at the Kentucky State Fair horse show on Saturday, Aug. 19, for the last time with her pony, Heartland Gypsy Dancer, and placed fourth in a very competitive class. The three placed above her were all professionally trained riders.

Sparrow Cox recently sold her pony, who is five years old. “It was very bittersweet with this being our last race together,” she said.

Kentucky County Fair Roadster Pony Championship was the name of the class Sparrow Cox competed in. Qualifications for competing in this class includes showing at five county fairs in Kentucky and get eight classes in.

“I experienced a lot of emotions,” said Sparrow Cox. “Knowing this was my last show with this special pony, I wanted to go in and have fun,” she said. “I was the underdog going up against the professionals.”

