Walking the Walk at Relay For Life

Mercer County residents gathered at Anderson-Dean Community Park Saturday to raise money in the fight against cancer.

The event featured a walking path lined with white bags called luminarias that feature the name of a loved one who is either battling cancer or passed away from the disease.

Walking wasn’t the only fundraiser offered at the event. Food was served by the SBC Mission Group, a slushie truck was on site for kids to cool down as the summer sun set in the background. Raffle items including a signed UK basketball, gift cards to local restaurants, back to school gift baskets, and several other dozen items were auctioned off with all proceeds going to Relay For Life.

