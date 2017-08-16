Mercer’s First Week Back In School Is ‘Exciting’

School started last Wednesday for the Mercer County School district, with new district wide teaching tools and coaches, new transportation programs and Spencer Tatum, the new principal at the Senior High. How does Superintendent Dennis Davis describe all the new going on in the school? Exciting.

“From our staff members, custodians, bus drivers, teachers and our students, it has just been a great start to the school year. There is an excitement that I’ve not seen before,” Davis said.

Mercer County has several reasons to believe in that excitement. The school has introduced several new changes that place an emphasis on preparing Mercer students to compete in every aspect of life, a motto that both Tatum and Davis have branded for Mercer County going forward.

Mercer County is excited to announce several changes to the district this year, one is all district schools are now CEP certified, meaning students will receive both breakfast and lunch at no cost. The program is through the federal government and no local money goes towards the program.

Mercer also has a new instructional coach who has been hired to work with teachers and principals. The district now has a math coach, an elementary coach, and new this year an ELA (English and Language Arts) coach who will assist the district by helping teachers understand how to be more efficient in the classroom by assessing student needs.

Another change Davis is excited about is Spencer Tatum taking over as principal of Mercer County Senior High School.

“I do want our kids to buy in and take stock in our community because this is a great place to raise a family, a great place to live,” Tatum said.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.