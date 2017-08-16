Catch the Eclipse at Mercer County Public Library

The Mercer County Public Library is handing out special glasses so you can safely watch one of the most spectacular—and rarest—sights in the sky: a total eclipse of the sun that will happen on Monday, Aug. 21.

This is the first time in American history that a total solar eclipse will be visible only in this country. The library is holding an eclipse watching party starting at 1 p.m. The first 200 visitors will receive free glasses. If the sky is obscured by clouds, the library will also have a live feed from NASA in the meeting room so you won’t miss anything, which is good. Astronomers say the next eclipse visible in the U.S. won’t be until April 2024, and it won’t be as good as this year’s.

The library staff have other activities for all ages planned, including decorating sun cookies, making solar pizza, building models and other science-related activities to give kids “a good visual of how an eclipse happens,” said Children’s Librarian Lolita Short.

There will also be eclipse-related book displays in the children’s and adult’s sections of the library and, on Saturday, Aug. 19, an inflatable theater will be set up at the library showing a movie about the eclipse every half hour. The theater will be open all day long starting at 9 a.m.

Eat some solar pizza and a snow cone and enjoy the show at the Mercer County Public Library.

Free Eclipse Events at Mercer County Public Library (109 W. Lexington St.)

Mobile HD Dome Theater. Saturday, Aug. 19. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Movie about the eclipse plays every half hour.

Eclipse Party. Monday, Aug. 21. 1-5 p.m. First 200 spectators get free eclipse viewing glasses. Live NASA feed in meeting room in case of cloudy weather.

For more information, call the Library at 734-3680.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.