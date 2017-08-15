Roy Gibson

Mr. Roy L. Gibson, 88, husband of 69 years to Orene Wilcher Gibson, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.

Born Nov. 26, 1928, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Marvin L. and Edna Powell Gibson.

He was retired from Con Gibson Paving and McGlone Construction, was a member of the Antioch United Methodist Church, and was also a member of the Bluegrass Horse Pulling Association and Southern Draft Horse Pulling Association.