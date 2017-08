Newell Foster Hooker, 84, of Danville, husband of Anna Ray Langford Hooker, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at the V.A Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Sept. 28, 1932, in Stanford, he was the son of the late John Franklin and Deanie Elliott Hooker.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean war, was an employee for Happy Valley Farms, Central Supply and Dana Manufacturing Company and was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church in Danville.