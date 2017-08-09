Relay For Life this weekend

Dalton Christopher

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Relay For Life will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Anderson Dean Park.

Relay For Life is a free community event for the entire family focused on honoring cancer survivors and those who have passed from the disease. Although the event is free to attend, a donation is requested to participate in the luminary ceremony that has become a staple of the event.

Brittany Stephens of the American Cancer Society says that donations made at the event make a huge impact on the fight against cancer.

“In 2016 alone, we funded more than $6 million in research in the state of Kentucky.” Stephens said.

A luminary is a bag lit by a candle in honor of the memory of a loved one. This portion of the event is the most impactful as it gives the community time to reflect on the lives affected by cancer. This portion of the event begins at 8:30 p.m.

