Pioneer Days gears up for family fun

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Pioneer Days is right around the corner, Aug. 18-20 at Old Ft. Harrod State Park, and should be filled with countless activities for all families to enjoy.

Pioneer Days is sponsored by the Mercer Chamber of Commerce. Pioneer Days committee member and Board of Directors member Adam Johnson shared his thoughts on the event. “We, the chamber and committee, put a lot of time and effort into making this event bigger and better each year,” said Johnson. “We love Pioneer Days and continually get a lot of positive comments from the attendees and community members each year.”

Pioneer Days is a time where families can come out and enjoy a weekend at one of Mercer County’s finest attractions and have something for everyone. Shopping, live entertainment, kids games, car shows, wrestling, karaoke, cloggers, and many more events will take place during Pioneer Days. “There is always something going on and we try to ensure there is something for everyone,” said Johnson.

Although the festival will have the same events as previous years, different bands and a new wrestling group will provide entertainment. Catfish Alley, The Altruistics and Dillon Carmichael are the new bands who will be performing and Prime Time Wrestling will be the new featured Wrestling Group.

New attractions on Saturday, Aug. 19, include a stilt walker and tomahawk throwing. Beer will also be provided in the food court.

The Fort will be staffed throughout Pioneer Days and tours will be discounted to $2. Fort volunteers will be walking around throughout the day, in costume, to discuss the history and tell stories of the Fort. Johnson said people have the opportunity to see some of the amazing crafts and products that are offered by local businesses and while they are here, Johnson hopes people take the time to see some of the other offerings of Mercer County.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.